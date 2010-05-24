Pfizer, Washington U To Reposition Drugs

Pfizer will pay Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis $22.5 million over five years to find new uses for current and old drug candidates. The drugmaker will provide detailed preclinical data on 500 molecules, giving the university a head start in finding potential new indications. As part of the pact, Pfizer’s indications discovery unit will move from the company’s Chesterfield, Mo., site to the Center of Research Technology & Entrepreneurial Exchange, which is adjacent to the medical school. The deal expands on a decades-long research relationship between Pfizer and the university.
