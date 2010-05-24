Reliance, Sibur Join For Butyl Rubber

India’s Reliance Industries and the Russian petrochemical producer Sibur plan a butyl rubber joint venture at Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery in India’s Gujarat province. Sibur will bring its butyl rubber technology, and Reliance will contribute monomers, infrastructure, and utilities. The companies aren’t disclosing further details on the project. Meanwhile, in Singapore, Lanxess has started construction of a $575 million butyl rubber plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons. It’s due to open in 2013.
