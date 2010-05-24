Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Richard Zare's Priestley Address

May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I was pleased to see that in his Priestley Address, Richard Zare used a connect-the-dots puzzle to illustrate the concept of "thinking outside the box" (C&EN, March 22, page 19). I have used this puzzle in much the same way but with a slightly different spin. To me, the puzzle represents the importance of knowing just what the box is and not presuming limitations that do not exist.

Most people who appear to think outside the box are instead thinking inside a different and possibly larger box. But there is always a box. In our businesses, it may involve the second law of thermodynamics. To a poet, it may involve the definitions of haiku or the Elizabethan sonnet. To Michelangelo, sculpting his "David," it was the size, shape, and natural flaws and coloration of his block of marble. We can do wonderful things within the box, but it must be the true box and then we must have skill and imagination.

Jim Birkett
Nobleboro, Maine

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Concerning Workplace Sexism
Who Is Guiding Federal Science?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE