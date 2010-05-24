Advertisement

Environment

Water Science Prize To Schnoor

by Linda Raber
May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Jerald L. Schnoor, editor-in-chief of Environmental Science & Technology, will receive the 2010 Athalie Richardson Irvine Clarke Prize of the National Water Research Institute. The prize was established in 1993 to honor outstanding individuals who have implemented better water science research and technology.

Schnoor, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Iowa, was selected for his leadership and impact on promoting the sustainable use of water. He has focused much of his career on improving human management decisions to reduce negative impacts on water. For instance, early in his career, he developed models of the complex chemistry of acid rain and its effect on aquatic systems and watersheds.

Schnoor recently chaired the National Research Council’s Committee on Water Implications of Biofuels Production in the United States, which noted water quality and availability problems associated with increasing ethanol production from corn. He was also selected as codirector for the National Science Foundation Project Office on the Waters Network, a $300 million proposal to construct a national environmental observatory network for sensing, modeling, and forecasting water contamination.

The award consists of a medallion and a $50,000 check, which will be presented on July 15 in Orange County, Calif.

