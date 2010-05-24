Wind Power Aided By Dow Lubricant

Dow Chemical has introduced a new lubricant, UCON GL-320, developed for the gearboxes of wind turbines. A combination of polyalkylene glycol and a Dow additive package, the lubricant is designed to increase electricity output for wind power producers. Moreover, Dow says, UCON GL-320 can help save money versus hydrocarbon lubricants by extending the life of equipment in remote or offshore locations.
