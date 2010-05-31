AMRI Cuts In U.S., Adds Internationally

As part of an international push, the contract research firm AMRI will reduce its U.S. workforce by about 10%, or an estimated 80 jobs, including currently open positions that won’t be filled. In addition, the firm is closing a research lab in Rensselaer, N.Y., and moving employees and equipment to nearby locations. The moves will save about $10 million annually, AMRI says. At the same time, the firm says it is adding about 180 non-U.S. employees in 2009 and 2010 and investing $30 million in international expansion. CEO Thomas E. D’Ambra says the actions reflect “a continued shift in demand for AMRI’s services from the U.S. to lower-cost resources in Asia and Europe.”
