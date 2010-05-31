Akzo Will Double Trimethylgallium

AkzoNobel will double its capacity for trimethylgallium (TMG) at its plant in LaPorte, Texas. The firm says the move, to occur this summer, will enhance its position as the world’s leading producer of electronics-grade TMG. In March, Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC Hitech unit said it plans to invest $2 million to expand production of TMG in Bromborough, England. The market research firm Strategy Analytics says TMG is in short supply because of soaring demand from manufacturers of light-emitting diodes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter