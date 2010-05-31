COMP Announces 2010 Division Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco. The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes the early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners are David Earl, University of Pittsburgh; William G. Noid, Pennsylvania State University; Garegin A. Papoian, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and Jana K. Shen, University of Oklahoma. Each will receive $1,000.
The CCG Graduate Student Excellence Award, cosponsored by the Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Trent E. Balius, State University of New York, Stony Brook; Mehmed Z. Ertem, University of Minnesota; Katrina Lexa, University of Michigan; Pansy Patel, University of Central Florida; and Jason Swails, University of Florida. The winners will each receive $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
For more information on COMP’s awards, visit its website at acscomp.org/Awards.
