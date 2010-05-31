Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Corporate R&D Spending Detailed

by David J. Hanson
May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

An analysis of R&D expenditures by U.S. companies finds that they spent $330 billion worldwide in 2008 and that $234 billion of that R&D was conducted in the U.S. The data were compiled by NSF and the U.S. Census Bureau as part of the Business R&D & Innovation Survey, which was designed to provide detailed data on business R&D and innovation activities in the U.S. not collected by previous surveys. The analysis shows that the U.S. pharmaceutical industry spends more on research worldwide, at $69.5 billion, than any other single industrial category. Of that total, $42.0 billion was spent domestically. Other chemical company R&D totaled $10.5 billion, of which $7.1 billion was spent in the U.S. In announcing the report, NSF Director Arden L. Bement said that the U.S. is doing well and holding its own internationally in R&D. “The fear was that we would find U.S. companies were spending too much on research abroad,” Bement said, “but it appears that what U.S firms are spending overseas is about equal to what foreign firms are spending in the U.S.” Future reports from this survey will provide statistics on worldwide and domestic R&D employment and on innovation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. business spending on R&D was up in 2015
Federal backing for university research continues decline
U.S. business R&D spending up in 2014

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE