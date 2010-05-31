DSM Launches Blue Fiber For Surgery

DSM has come out with what it calls the first colored ultrahigh-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber for use in arthroscopic surgery. The Dutch chemical maker says its Dyneema Purity Blue fiber offers surgeons better contrast during surgery and differentiation between multiple sutures. The firm claims its surgical fiber is stronger and offers lower irritation compared with polyester and nylon alternatives.
