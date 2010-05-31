Dow Materials Go Into Low-Energy Home

Bay City, Mich., has a zero-net-energy home thanks in part to materials from Dow Chemical. The house, which Dow built in partnership with Cobblestone Builders and the state of Michigan, incorporates Dow insulation and air-sealing products as well as its Powerhouse solar shingles. Dubbed “Vision Zero,” the home also uses energy-saving technologies such as geothermal heat pumps and a solar water-heating system. The partners estimate that it will save nearly 45,000 lb of CO2 emissions annually.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter