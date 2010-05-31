Florida Award Winner Is Tim Cross

Timothy A. Cross , Earl Frieden Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University and director of the nuclear magnetic resonance program at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2010 Florida Award. Given annually by the ACS Florida Section, the award recognizes leadership and contributions that advance chemistry in both scientific research and education.
Cross’s area of concentration is in solid-state NMR of membrane-bound peptides and proteins. He is a leader in determining high-resolution protein and peptide structures in liquid-crystalline lipid bilayer environments and in characterizing these systems’ chemical properties and molecular dynamics. More recently, his research has focused on the structural biology of membrane proteins in viruses and in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter