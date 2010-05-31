Huntsman Boosting Polyamines Output

Huntsman Corp. is expanding specialty amines production at two facilities. It is boosting polyetheramine production at its plant on Jurong Island, Singapore, by 50% later this year. The plant first opened in 2007. In Llanelli, Wales, Huntsman is expanding specialty amines production by 50%, including more capacity for polyetheramines, diglycolamine, and morpholine. Huntsman says polyetheramines are growing rapidly in the construction and epoxy composite markets.
