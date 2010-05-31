Jiten Chatterji Is Oklahoma Awardee

Jiten Chatterji of Halliburton Energy Services is the winner of the 2010 Oklahoma Chemist Award from ACS’s Oklahoma sections. The award recognizes an outstanding chemist from industry or academia who has made highly successful contributions to chemistry within the state. Chatterji played a major role in the development of hydraulic-fracturing technology, which enables marginal wells to be productive. He also made significant contributions to the creation of defoamers, high-temperature fluid loss additives, and biodegradable cement dispersants. The award includes a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
