John Gerlt Garners Scott Medal

John A. Gerlt, Gutgsell Chair and professor of biochemistry, chemistry, and biophysics at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the 2010 A. Ian Scott Medal, presented by the ACS Texas A&M Section and Texas A&M University’s department of chemistry. The award recognizes excellence in biological chemistry research.
Gerlt’s research group is investigating the importance of chemistry in the evolution of new enzymatic activities. For example, he is studying the mechanism of the reaction catalyzed by orotidine 5ʹ-monophosphate decarboxylase. Gerlt will receive a gold medal and bronze replica during an awards ceremony at Texas A&M University in October.
