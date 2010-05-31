Lanxess Invests In Gevo For Isobutene

Specialty chemical maker Lanxess has invested $10 million in Gevo, a biobased chemicals and fuels start-up. The two firms will work together to develop a renewable source for isobutene, a raw material for synthetic rubber. Gevo has developed a fermentation process to transform sugar from corn into isobutanol. Meanwhile, Lanxess researchers are optimizing a process to dehydrate isobutanol into isobutene. The company says renewable isobutene would expand its supply options in the face of volatile raw material prices and petrochemical industry consolidation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter