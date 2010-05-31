Lubrizol To Expand Polymers Capacity

Lubrizol will spend $40 million to expand a plant in Calvert City, Ky., that makes its Carbopol acrylic polymers. The gel-like polymers, sold by Lubrizol’s Noveon Consumer Specialties business, are used in personal care, home care, and pharmaceutical products. Lubrizol says the investment will help satisfy increasing demand and at the same time allow it to update infrastructure and install new process technology.
