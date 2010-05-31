Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

MEDI Honors Two Merck Chemists

May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry has announced the winners of two division awards, which will be presented during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

Stamford
[+]Enlarge

Ann E. Weber, vice president for discovery and preclinical sciences and head of discovery chemistry at Merck Research Laboratories, is the winner of the Robert M. Scarborough Memorial Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry. The award recognizes individuals who have led the discovery of novel therapeutic agents or who have made significant scientific discoveries that enhance the field of medicinal chemistry.

Weber has been involved in the design and synthesis of ligands for G-protein-coupled receptors, ion channels, and enzymes. Her research has resulted in 17 drug candidates in the areas of obesity, atherosclerosis, urinary incontinence, and pain. She also led the development of the diabetes drugs Januvia (sitagliptin phosphate) and Janumet (sitagliptin combined with metformin).

Andrew W. Stamford, a director of medicinal chemistry at Merck Research Laboratories, is the recipient of the 2010 David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry, which recognizes scientists under the age of 40 who have made seminal contributions to the discovery of novel therapeutic agents or who have made substantial contributions to and discoveries in medicinal chemistry.

Stamford’s research interests include the design and synthesis of enzyme inhibitors and of agonists and antagonists for G-protein-coupled receptors. His work has contributed to the identification of nine drug candidates in the areas of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Portoghese Lectureship To Nicholas Meanwell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Portoghese Lectureship To Richard Glennon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Craig Lindsley Receives Portoghese Lectureship Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE