Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mallinckrodt Baker Goes To Private Equity Buyer

by Marc S. Reisch
May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Private equity firm New Mountain Capital has signed a definitive agreement to buy laboratory chemicals supplier Mallinckrodt Baker from Covidien for $280 million in cash. Raj Gupta, former CEO of Rohm and Haas, will become chairman of the Phillipsburg, N.J.-based operation, which in 2009 sold $414 million worth of high-purity chemicals to R&D labs and manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, solar cells, and flat-panel displays. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September. Covidien, a maker of medical supplies, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, will retain its active pharmaceutical ingredients business, which it claims is the world’s largest maker of acetaminophen and a large medicinal narcotics manufacturer. Gupta joined New York City-based New Mountain as a senior adviser last July and has been involved in the 10‑year-old private equity player’s first foray into the specialty chemical arena. The plan, Gupta tells C&EN, is to grow the Mallinckrodt business both organically and through acquisitions. The high-purity chemicals business is “very fragmented,” he notes. Mallinckrodt has manufacturing facilities in Phillipsburg and Deventer, the Netherlands. It also has access to capacity at a Covidien plant in Mexico City.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joerg Ahlgrimm to head SK pharmteco
Specialty ingredient firm Aceto relaunches as Actylis
Aceto acquires stake in Indian firm Finar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE