Morley Medal To Norman Craig

Norman C. Craig, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Oberlin College, is the winner of the ACS Cleveland Section’s 2010 Edward W. Morley Medal. The award recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the region.
Craig is being honored for his research on the vibrational analysis of small fluorocarbons. His research interests include the determination of equilibrium molecular structures using high-resolution infrared and microwave spectroscopy and quantum chemical calculations. Craig is also a strong supporter of undergraduate research. He has worked with more than 130 undergraduate students on research projects, 83 of whom have been his coauthors on research papers. Craig has received numerous awards for his research and teaching, including the 1996 ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter