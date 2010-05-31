The ACS Santa Clara Valley Section presented the 2009 Carol & Harry Mosher Award to Howard and Sally Peters for their outstanding work in advancing chemistry as a profession and for their dedicated service to ACS.
The Peters are longtime ACS volunteers. A retired partner with the law firm Peters Verny, Howard Peters has served as an elected member of the ACS Council for 31 years. He was director-at-large on the ACS Board of Directors between 2005 and 2007. He has also served on numerous ACS committees, including the Committee on Nominations & Elections, the Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the Committee on Committees, the Committee on Patents & Related Matters, and the Committee on Minority Affairs. Howard Peters also served as a councilor for the Santa Clara Valley Section.
Sally Peters is an information specialist at the Palo Alto Research Center. She served as the chair of the Santa Clara Valley Section in 2001. She also served as a councilor for the section for 15 years. In addition, Sally Peters has been organizing the ACS-United Nations Chemistry Olympiad competition in the Santa Clara Valley since 2001.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter