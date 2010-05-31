Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Protein-Lipid Alliances

Computer simulations provide a better picture of the poorly understood dynamics of biological membranes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This map depicts movement of lipids around a protein (white, center); dark blue represents the smallest displacement, red the largest.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This map depicts movement of lipids around a protein (white, center); dark blue represents the smallest displacement, red the largest.

A better picture of the poorly understood dynamics of biological membranes is now available, thanks to a team of Scandinavian researchers. Ilpo Vattulainen of Finland’s Tampere University of Technology and coworkers report using computer simulations to investigate individual proteins in lipid bilayers and found that proteins in cell membranes diffuse as complexes with 50 to 100 lipid molecules (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja101481b). They determined that lipids close to a protein move much more slowly than the rest of the bilayer and that lipid motion is strongly correlated with the protein’s motion. In real membranes, the researchers note, the lipid-to-protein ratio is about 50:1. On that basis, they speculate that there are no “free” bulk lipids in biological membranes. In addition, the few lipids observed in crystal structures of membrane proteins “are apparently just the tip of the iceberg,” they write, because the protein-lipid complex appears to contain many more lipids. “These conclusions are certainly quite intriguing, but we have so far no experimental evidence of the significance of these simulations in real membranes,” says Petra Schwille, a biophysicist who studies biological membranes at the Technical University of Dresden, in Germany.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE