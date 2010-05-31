Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

R&D Heads Shift At Big Pharma

R&D Management: Pfizer and AstraZeneca get new research chiefs

by Rick Mullin
May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pfizer (both)
Credit: Pfizer (both)

In a shake-up for R&D at two major drug companies, Mikael Dolsten, the former head of R&D at Wyeth, will take the research helm at Pfizer as president of worldwide research and development. Meanwhile, Martin Mackay, the former Pfizer R&D head who has shared research stewardship with Dolsten since Pfizer bought Wyeth last year, will leave to head research at AstraZeneca in the newly created position of president of R&D.

Pfizer CEO Jeffrey B. Kindler says his firm’s move is part of an effort to expedite the merger of two large drug companies. “Rapid integration has been enhanced by strong and steady collaboration between the two legacy R&D groups, making consolidation under one leader a natural and progressive step to take at this point,” he says.

The change marks the third reordering of Pfizer’s R&D leadership since John L. LaMattina left in December 2007. Initially, Mackay succeeded LaMattina, and biotech entrepreneur Corey Goodman headed biotech research ventures in San Francisco that reported directly to Kindler. Goodman left Pfizer after the Wyeth deal was announced. After the acquisition, Mackay and Dolsten began sharing top management responsibilities, with Mackay in charge of small-molecule drugs and Dolsten leading biotherapeutics.

At AstraZeneca, the heads of discovery and development research, who had shared top responsibility for R&D, will report to Mackay when he assumes his new role on July 1. The current chief of AstraZeneca’s discovery wing, Mene Pangalos, also joined AstraZeneca from Pfizer earlier this year when his predecessor, Jan M. Lund­berg, became head of research at Eli Lilly & Co. Pangalos came to Pfizer from Wyeth with the acquisition.

Viren Mehta, managing partner of pharmaceutical investment research firm Mehta Partners, says the news “means nothing to investors.” Consolidation of management in R&D does not address what he sees as the drug industry’s main problem in R&D productivity—organizational bloat. “The R in R&D is the ultimate illustration of small being beautiful. But the Pfizers and AstraZenecas have created the antithesis of this,” he says. “If R does not function, D does not have much to do other than justify its existence by building larger and larger organizations.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly’s Lechleiter to retire
Investors Create Boston Pharma
Perlmutter To Head R&D At Merck

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE