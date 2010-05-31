Reliance Brothers Agree To Compete

Following years of public feuding, the brothers at the helm of two groups of Reliance companies in India have reached an agreement that may let them move on. When Reliance split in two in 2006, the squabbling brothers signed legal agreements that forbade their companies from competing against each other. The new agreement allows the two sides to freely compete except in the gas-based power business. Companies under Mukesh D. Ambani are in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and retail businesses, and Anil D. Ambani runs firms in the natural resources, infrastructure, power generation, and communications sectors.
