Rubber Division Presents Awards

May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
The ACS Rubber Division presented its 2010 Science & Technology Awards during the division’s 177th Technical Meeting, in Akron, Ohio, in April.

Edward N. Kresge, who is retired from ExxonMobil Chemical and a pioneer in the development of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubbers, received the 2010 Charles Goodyear Medal. Awarded by the division, this medal honors an individual for an outstanding invention, innovation, or development that has resulted in significant change or contribution to the rubber industry.

Jacques W. M. Noordermeer, a professor of elastomer technology and engineering at the University of Twente, in the Netherlands, received the 2010 George S. Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching & Research. Sponsored by Cabot, the award honors outstanding international teachers of chemistry and polymer science, and it recognizes innovative research, as well as outstanding contributions to the integration of chemistry and polymer science into the educational system.

William (Wim) J. van Ooij, a professor of chemical and materials engineering at the University of Cincinnati, received the 2010 Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award, sponsored by Lion Copolymer. The award honors a division member or affiliate member who has exhibited exceptional technical competency by making significant and repeated contributions to rubber science and technology.

James Busfield, head of the rubber research group in the department of materials at Queen Mary University of London, received the 2010 Sparks-Thomas Award. Sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, the award recognizes and encourages outstanding scientific contributions and innovations in the field of elastomers by younger scientists, technologists, and engineers.

Rudi Faust, a professor of chemistry at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, received the 2010 Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award, sponsored by the Ralph S. Graff Foundation. The award honors significant contributions to the advancement of the chemistry of thermoplastic elastomers.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Rubber Division’s 2011 Science & Technology Awards. For information on how to nominate someone, visit rubber.org. The deadline for nominations is July 15.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

