Physical Chemistry

Say Goodbye To The Phoenix MARS Lander

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U of Arizona
Phoenix Mars Lander scoops dirt on Mars in 2008.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U of Arizona
Phoenix Mars Lander scoops dirt on Mars in 2008.

NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander won’t phone home any more. Phoenix spent five months last year squatting at the martian North Pole, digging and examining dirt for evidence of water. Phoenix discovered, among other things, calcium carbonate—which suggests a past watery environment—and perchlorate ions, which can act as a desiccant. But on May 31, team scientists pronounced the lander officially dead. Phoenix’ demise was planned—in fact, the probe continued operating two months longer than the original three-month project, from June through October of 2008. But as the martian winter encroached, it was anticipated that the craft’s solar panels would not be able to gather enough sunlight for power and that the harsh environment would eventually destroy the craft. NASA’s Mars Odyssey, which orbits the planet, had made more than 200 attempts to contact Phoenix this past year, but Phoenix was silent. A recent image taken with the high-resolution instruments aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows that Phoenix’ solar panels are damaged by accumulating frozen carbon dioxide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

