Thermo Fisher Buys Canada’s Fermentas

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fermentas International for $260 million in cash. Based in Burlington, Ontario, Fermentas makes enzymes, reagents, and kits for molecular and cellular biology research. It employs about 500 people and had sales last year of $54 million. Thermo CEO Marc N. Casper says the combination of Fermentas, recently acquired Finnzymes, and Thermo’s new Solaris qPCR assays deepens the firm’s polymerase chain reaction market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter