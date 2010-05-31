Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

‘Verifying  Emission Cuts’

May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Cheryl Hogue’s article about the Copenhagen Accord mentioned the possibility of verifying emissions cuts through atmospheric measurements but understated the difficulty associated with deriving emissions increases or decreases from these measurements (C&EN, March 8, page 34).

The article said that there are models to estimate impacts from releases (the one for accidental releases mentioned in the article is considerably less well-known and less frequently used than the multitude of models that have been developed for continuous sources of air pollution) and that there are also models to infer the locations of a relatively small number of sources of relatively unusual emissions (from nuclear fuel processing). But this is very different from using ambient measurements to quantitatively derive regional changes in total emissions that are emitted almost everywhere by everything (with different stack temperatures, dispersion characteristics, etc.).

Those who are interested should  look at the research that has been done over the past several decades with EPA’s six criteria air pollutants and the use of ambient measurements. Whereas atmospheric measurements (taken from carefully chosen locations) would be an important qualitative check, as acknowledged at the end of the article, it is considerably more difficult for the models to accurately “determine the location and magnitude of the original emissions,” as stated in the middle of the article, particularly when you are talking about “the location” being an entire country.

Todd Tamura
Petaluma, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The pandemic cut emissions, but did it help climate?
Questioning Climate Analysis
Researchers Say Methane Leaks Are Underestimated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE