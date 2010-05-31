Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William Suits Wins Henry Hill Award

May 31, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

SERVICE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
John Crawford (left), chair of PROF, presents the Henry Hill Award to Suits.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
John Crawford (left), chair of PROF, presents the Henry Hill Award to Suits.

William H. Suits is the recipient of the 2010 Henry Hill Award, given by the ACS Division of Professional Relations (PROF) for outstanding achievement in the area of professional relations. The award honors Hill, a distinguished chemist and a past-president of ACS. Suits received the award during a ceremony at the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

A member of PROF and the ACS North Jersey Section, Suits was recognized for his exemplary work in providing career assistance to chemists. A longtime ACS career consultant, Suits has helped numerous job seekers improve their résumés, job search strategies, and interview skills. In 1990, Suits cofounded the North Jersey Careers in Transition Group, which has led to many successful placements.

In addition to his work with ACS, Suits is founder of the consulting company Chromatography Connections, serves as director of the ChemPharma Networking Group, and is actively involved in the nonprofit company AIDSfreeAfrica.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas R. Beattie dies at 81
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE