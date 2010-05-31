William Suits Wins Henry Hill Award

William H. Suits is the recipient of the 2010 Henry Hill Award, given by the ACS Division of Professional Relations (PROF) for outstanding achievement in the area of professional relations. The award honors Hill, a distinguished chemist and a past-president of ACS. Suits received the award during a ceremony at the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
A member of PROF and the ACS North Jersey Section, Suits was recognized for his exemplary work in providing career assistance to chemists. A longtime ACS career consultant, Suits has helped numerous job seekers improve their résumés, job search strategies, and interview skills. In 1990, Suits cofounded the North Jersey Careers in Transition Group, which has led to many successful placements.
In addition to his work with ACS, Suits is founder of the consulting company Chromatography Connections, serves as director of the ChemPharma Networking Group, and is actively involved in the nonprofit company AIDSfreeAfrica.
