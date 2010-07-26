ACS Honors Outstanding Service With National Awards

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has selected the winners of the society’s 2011 national awards for volunteer service and public service.
The Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society will be given to Zaida Morales-Martinez, emeritus professor of chemistry at Florida International University. The Charles Lathrop Parsons Award will go to Michael E. Strem, president of Strem Chemicals. Both winners will receive $3,000 and a certificate during the national awards gala at the 2011 spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.
The volunteer service award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. Morales-Martinez has been volunteering actively with ACS since 1986 when she was elected councilor of the Florida Section. Over the years, she has committed immeasurable time and energy to the advancement of minority students in the chemical sciences. For example, she helped establish the ACS Scholars Program, which provides scholarships to underrepresented minority students in the chemical sciences, and she continues to serve as a mentor and coordinator. Morales-Martinez also serves as a mentor and coordinator for Project SEED, ACS’s summer research program that enables economically disadvantaged high school students to conduct hands-on research.
The Parsons Award, given once every two years, recognizes outstanding public service to chemistry. Strem is being honored for his contributions to the future of the chemical enterprise through innovative international programs for young chemists and groundbreaking initiatives forging new collaborations between industry and education. One example of such an effort is his establishment of an exchange program between the German Chemical Society Young Chemists Forum and the ACS Northeastern Section’s Younger Chemist Committee.
