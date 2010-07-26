AVI, Tekmira Land Defense Contracts

AVI BioPharma has been awarded a contract for up to $291 million from the Department of Defense’s Chemical & Biological Defense Program to develop its hemorrhagic fever virus drug candidates, as well as treatments for Ebola and Marburg viruses. DOD will pay $80 million for the first phase of the project, which is expected to last 18 months. Meanwhile, Canada’s Tekmira Pharmaceuticals won a contract with CBDP to develop an RNA interference therapy to treat Ebola virus infection. The firm is eligible to receive up to $34.7 million over the next three years. Total funding could reach $140 million.
