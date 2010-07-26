Actelion Gets Option To Acquire Trophos

In a deal crafted to mitigate the risk associated with compounds in development, Actelion has paid $13 million for an option to acquire Trophos. If Trophos’ lead compound, olesoxime, produces positive Phase III results in treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Actelion will pay between $160 million and $250 million for the Marseille, France-based biotech firm. Olesoxime is a cholesterol-oxime compound identified by Trophos’ neuronal cell-screening platform. Trophos also has agreed to give Actelion access to its central nervous system assay technology and compound library.
