Perry Frey, emeritus professor of biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has been awarded the 2010 Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship, given by the journal Biochemistry and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry. He will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
The lectureship is jointly administered by the editor-in-chief of Biochemistry and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry and is awarded annually to an individual who has had a major impact on scientific research at the interface between chemistry and biology, particularly in the realm of biochemistry, biological chemistry, molecular biology, and biophysics.
Frey is being honored for his work on the mechanisms of enzymatic reactions, specifically how enzymes use binding interactions directed to nonreacting parts of substrate molecules to catalyze the chemical transformations of the reacting parts of substrates.
