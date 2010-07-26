Bridgestone, Solutia Boost Solar Films

Tire manufacturer Bridgestone will spend $94 million to expand capacity at a Japanese plant that makes adhesive films for solar modules. Bridgestone will raise ethylene vinyl acetate film capacity by almost 60% to 6,600 metric tons per year in 2012. Meanwhile, Solutia says it will build facilities in Suzhou, China, to produce the same material. Solutia provided no details other than a 2011 opening date. Waterproof, transparent ethylene vinyl acetate films are used to fasten silicon-based cells to the glass surface of solar modules.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter