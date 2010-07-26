Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Vantage Specialty Chemicals has invested in Lipo Chemicals, a Paterson, N.J.-based provider of ingredients to the personal care industry. Vantage, owned by H.I.G. Capital, runs the former Chicago oleochemical operation of Uniqema. The combined operation has sales of almost $500 million per year.

Chevron Phillips and Saudi Industrial Investment Group will build a nylon 6,6 plant in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, by 2013. The two companies have two aromatics joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and are building an integrated ethylene cracker complex there.

Air Products & Chemicals’ India subsidiary will supply nitrogen and hydrogen to a steel plant that South Korea’s Posco will set up in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The steel plant will be Posco’s second outside of South Korea and its first in India.

Novozymes and Piedmont Biofuels have opened a pilot plant in the Biofuels Center of North Carolina that uses enzymes to generate biodiesel from low-grade waste grease. Separately, Novozymes and Brazil’s Dedini will collaborate on an enzymatic route to ethanol based on bagasse, a by-product of crushing sugarcane.

American Vanguard has acquired the cotton defoliant product tribufos, sold as Def, from Bayer CropScience. American Vanguard has marketed another cotton defoliant, Folex, since 2002. It sells several cotton insecticides as well.

Siemens will use an $8.9 million Department of Energy grant to build a carbon dioxide capture demonstration facility at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend power plant in Florida. The facility will absorb CO2 using an amino acid salt formulation that Siemens says is nontoxic and biodegradable.

Reaxa will lead a five-member consortium—which includes Cambridge University, Leeds University’s Institute of Process Research & Development, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer—to develop tethered catalyst ligands for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The three-year project is supported by a $1.1 million grant from the U.K.’s Technology Strategy Board.

Cypress Bioscience has received an unsolicited takeover bid from Ramius, a hedge fund that already owns nearly 10% of the biotech firm. The offer values Cypress, which develops drugs and personalized medicine services, at about $150 million. Cypress’ board is reviewing the proposal and has advised shareholders not to take action.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF will sell Illinois vitamin plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neste buys Bunge’s Rotterdam refinery
DuPont divests its cellulosic ethanol technology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE