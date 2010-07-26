Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Cage Keeps C60 Captive In The Solid State

Molecular cage captures fullerene guests, even in the absence of solvent

by Bethany Halford
July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem.
The new molecular cage catches C60 (orange) in its cuboctahedral voids.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
The new molecular cage catches C60 (orange) in its cuboctahedral voids.

Molecular cages can be the rudest of hosts. Guests are welcome as long as there’s plenty of solvent around, but removing the cages from solution and close packing keeps visitors out. Now, chemists in Japan have created a molecular cage capable of capturing fullerene guests, even in the solid state (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.742). The University of Tokyo’s Makoto Fujita, Yasuhide Inokuma, and Tatsuhiko Arai created a “crystalline molecular sponge” from a network of octahedral M6L4 cages, where the metal complex M is Co(NCS)2 and the ligand L is 2,4,6-tris(4-pyridyl)-1,3,5-triazine. The material has three distinct cage structures, possessing vast interstitial voids with the cuboctahedral cage structures M12L8 and M12L24, which are capable of capturing C60 and larger fullerenes. When crystals of the molecular cage were soaked in a saturated toluene solution of C60, they absorbed an impressive 35% of the material’s weight in the fullerene, gradually turning black in the process. Furthermore, when the crystals were placed in a solution that was equal parts C60 and C70, the material preferentially absorbed the larger fullerene, which, according to the authors, could lead to new methods for enrichment and isolation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form flexible networks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-assembling twisted nanowires
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s molecules of the year for 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE