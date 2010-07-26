The National Academy of Sciences seeks nominations for its 2011 NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. The award supports innovative research that contributes to a better understanding of the natural sciences and to the benefit of humanity.
Nominations should include a letter of up to three pages describing the candidate’s work and indicating why the candidate should be selected for the award; the candidate’s curriculum vitae, including country of citizenship and date of birth; a selected bibliography of up to 12 of the candidate’s most significant publications; and a maximum of three supporting letters.
E-mail nominations to awards@nas.edu, or mail to: National Academy of Sciences Awards Program, 500 Fifth St., N.W. (NAS 285), Washington, DC 20001. Self-nominations are not accepted, and joint nominations are discouraged. Nominations are due on Sept. 15. For more information, e-mail awards@nas.edu or call (202) 334-1602.
