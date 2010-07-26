Changes To Reporting Greenhouse Gases

To settle lawsuits brought by industry groups, EPA has proposed to change its rule requiring industrial plants to report emissions of greenhouse gases. Under that rule, which was issued last fall, facilities that annually release at least 25,000 tons of CO 2 or its equivalent must provide EPA with emissions information (C&EN, Sept. 28, 2009, page 50). The American Chemistry Council, which was generally supportive of the rule, took issue with a provision on fluorinated greenhouse gases, which include perfluorocarbons and hydrofluorinated ethers. Under a proposed settlement agreement with the chemical manufacturers association, EPA would exempt such fluorinated substances from reporting if they are produced as isolated intermediates and transformed into other compounds at the same facility. EPA also proposed a settlement with the American Petroleum Institute that would allow refiners to put off installation of gas measurement devices to comply with the rule until their next scheduled shutdown of equipment. The agency also proposed altering other technical details of the reporting rule to settle cases with natural gas utilities, electricity generators, incinerator operators, and fertilizer makers.