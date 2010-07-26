DuPont Names New Chief Science Officer

DuPont has named Doug Muzyka as its chief science and technology officer. He will succeed Uma Chowdhry, who plans to retire later this year after 33 years with the company. Muzyka, 55, started with DuPont in 1985 as a research engineer and currently heads DuPont Greater China. Chowdhry, 62, joined DuPont in 1977 as a research scientist. She was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1996 and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2003.
