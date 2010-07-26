Advertisement

Energy

Fuel‑Cell Catalysts Tolerate CO

Nanoparticulate platinum catalyst that resists carbon monoxide poisoning could lead to longer-lasting fuel cells.

by Mitch Jacoby
July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Deli Wang/Cornell U
The novel catalyst shown in this SEM, Pt supported on Ti0.7W0.3O2, resists CO poisoning.
The novel catalyst shown in this SEM, Pt supported on Ti0.7W0.3O2, resists CO poisoning.

A novel nanoparticulate platinum catalyst outperforms commercial platinum catalysts in terms of stability, oxidation activity, and resistance to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to chemists at Cornell University (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja102931d). The study could lead to longer lasting and better performing catalysts for proton-exchange-membrane fuel cells, which in turn could hasten widespread deployment of these electrochemical power generators in transportation and portable electronics applications. Carbon-supported platinum’s exceptional knack for catalyzing hydrogen oxidation is quickly curtailed by low parts-per-million levels of CO, which poison the catalyst surface. The leading solution to the problem calls for formulating Pt/C catalysts with ruthenium—but even those catalysts are not durable enough for large-scale commercialization. Deli Wang, Chinmayee V. Subban, Héctor D. Abruña, and coworkers have shown that depositing low levels of platinum on tungsten-substituted titania (Ti0.7W0.3O2) yields a highly active hydrogen-oxidation catalyst that resists CO poisoning better than commercial Pt/C and PtRu/C catalysts. The enhanced resistance is due to titania’s and tungsten’s facility for oxidizing CO, the team explains.

