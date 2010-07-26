Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Gel Blocks HIV Spread

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Researchers at the International AIDS Conference in Vienna reported progress in preventing the spread of HIV last week. The biggest news was that a microbiocidal gel containing 1% tenofovir, an antiretroviral drug, helped lower the risk of contracting HIV and genital herpes. In a study of 889 South African women at high risk of contracting HIV, the gel was 39% effective at stopping the spread of HIV infection during sex and 51% effective in preventing genital herpes infection. If results can be replicated, the gel could prevent some 500,000 new infections in South Africa alone over the next decade, say investigators from South Africa’s Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research, which conducted the trial. Gilead Sciences, which sells tenofovir under the trade name Viread, donated the bulk active ingredient for the trials. Separately, ViiV Healthcare, the HIV drug joint venture between Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, said it will allow generic drug manufacturers in the neediest countries free access to the patents covering all of the compounds in its portfolio and pipeline. Included in the open-access program is S/GSK1349572, a novel integrase inhibitor being developed by ViiV and Shionogi. The companies unveiled promising Phase II trial results in Vienna.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis licenses best-selling cancer drug
Pfizer to license COVID-19 antiviral
J&J HIV vaccine fails in phase 2 trials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE