Novasep, instrAction In Separations Pact

Novasep will work with chromatography phase supplier instrAction to provide large-scale purification processes for active pharmaceutical ingredients. Using instrAction’s stationary phases, the companies will optimize separation processes for drug company customers. The phases are designed with functional ligands on a polymer network to separate molecules through selective, reversible interactions. Customers can choose between having the process conducted by Novasep or transferred to them as a turnkey chromatography system.
