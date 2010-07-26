Advertisement

Materials

Ohio Universities Work With Industry

by Michael McCoy
July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dow Corning
Dow Corning researchers will collaborate with the University of Toledo for cheaper solar energy.
The University of Dayton Research Institute will team with Goodrich, Renegade Materials, and Owens Corning to produce a new nanomaterial. The partners will build a facility in Dayton, Ohio, capable of making Nano Adaptive Hybrid Fabric, which they call the first nanomaterial that can be made in sizes and quantities large enough for commercial applications such as aerospace. Separately, the University of Toledo and Dow Cor­ning will collaborate at the school’s Wright Center for Photovoltaics Innovation & Commercialization on reducing the cost of solar energy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

