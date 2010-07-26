Ohio Universities Work With Industry

The University of Dayton Research Institute will team with Goodrich, Renegade Materials, and Owens Corning to produce a new nanomaterial. The partners will build a facility in Dayton, Ohio, capable of making Nano Adaptive Hybrid Fabric, which they call the first nanomaterial that can be made in sizes and quantities large enough for commercial applications such as aerospace. Separately, the University of Toledo and Dow Corning will collaborate at the school’s Wright Center for Photovoltaics Innovation & Commercialization on reducing the cost of solar energy.
