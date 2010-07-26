Phthalate Confusion

The “60 Minutes” piece by Leslie Stahl on phthalates was, in my opinion, far too hasty (but sensational journalism sells). The segment had too many variables, too small samples, and so on. Also, how many of us noticed that the structure behind her during the introduction was not a phthalate ester—but rather phthalic acid itself? How hard is it for CBS to find the structure of, for instance, di-n-butyl phthalate?
Richard E. Bozak
Hayward, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter