Richard Loeppky Receives Founders’ Award

Richard Loeppky, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Missouri, Columbia, will receive the Founders’ Award from the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. He is being recognized for his work on the carcinogenic effects of N-nitroso compounds.
The Founders’ Award is given annually to a member of the division whose scientific activities have emphasized innovative research in chemical toxicology. The division established the award to honor the vision and contributions of individuals who worked to get the division started in the mid-1990s. Loeppky is credited with conceiving and establishing the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology.
