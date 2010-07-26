Advertisement

People

Ronald Breslow Wins Perkin Medal

July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
Ronald Breslow, Samuel Latham Mitchell Professor of Chemistry and University Professor at Columbia University, is the recipient of the 2010 Perkin Medal, awarded by the Society of Chemical Industry.

Breslow’s recent research focuses on the synthesis and study of molecules that imitate enzymatic reactions. This work has included the development of remote functionalization reactions and the development of artificial enzymes.

Breslow has held numerous leadership roles, including chair of the National Academy of Sciences Chemistry Division, from 1974 to 1977, and president of the American Chemical Society in 1996. His honors include the National Medal of Science, the Priestley Medal, and the Othmer Gold Medal.

The Perkin Medal will be awarded to Breslow during Innovation Day 2010, which will be held on Sept. 23 at the Chemical Heritage Foundation in Philadelphia.

