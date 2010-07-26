Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

SN2 On A Tertiary Carbon

Some tertiary carbons can undergo bimolecular nucleophilic substitutions after all

by Bethany Halford
July 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Here’s another tenet of organic chemistry that can be crossed out of the textbooks: Tertiary carbons can’t undergo bimolecular nucleophilic substitutions, also known as SN2 reactions. Mark Mascal, Nema Hafezi, and Michael D. Toney of the University of California, Davis, have demonstrated that the tertiary carbons of the oxonium salt 1,4,7-trimethyloxatriquinane are susceptible to SN2 attack by the azide anion (shown in scheme below) (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja103880c). Granted, the tertiary alkyl oxonium salt isn’t your typical electrophile. It withstands classic solvolysis conditions, resisting any reaction after several hours in refluxing ethanol. And reaction with basic nucleophiles, such as methoxide, cyanide, and acetate, leads only to elimination reactions. The researchers conclude that because an SN1 reaction route is excluded, the only reasonable mechanistic interpretation for the reaction is the SN2 pathway, even though the substitution occurs at a tertiary carbon. To back up its conclusion, the team studied the reaction’s dynamics and found second-order kinetics. “With the exception of unusual cases in which carbocation formation is electronically disfavored, there are no previous examples to our knowledge of substitution reactions at tertiary alkyl centers that proceed exclusively with second-order kinetics,” the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masked aldehyde makes mild radical reaction possible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reversing rules of arene chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE