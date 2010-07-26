Sanofi-Aventis Reveals R&D Cutbacks In U.S.

Sanofi-Aventis will close most of its facility in Great Valley, Pa., and a pilot plant in Bridgewater, N.J. The closures are part of an R&D reorganization begun in June 2009 in response to a corporate shift toward biologic-based therapies. Sanofi isn’t saying how many people are affected by the Great Valley closure, but outside sources estimate that the site has 400 employees. The chemical pilot plant closure and other layoffs in Bridgewater affected about 50 people.
