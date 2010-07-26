Süd-Chemie Will Enter Cellulosic Ethanol

Specialty chemical firm Süd-Chemie will build what it calls Germany’s largest cellulosic ethanol plant. Planned for the Bavarian BioCampus in Straubing, Germany, the demonstration facility will be able to make 2,000 metric tons of ethanol per year from agricultural waste. Süd-Chemie says the $35 million project, which will receive government subsidies, will employ its Sunliquid process for converting cellulose and hemicellulose into ethanol with enzymes.
