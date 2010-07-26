Stepan Acquires More Overseas Sites

Specialty chemical maker Stepan is continuing its overseas buying spree. The company acquired Poland’s Alfa Systems from owner Chemitex Holding. Last year, Alfa completed a new plant in Brzeg Dolny, Poland, with 25,000 metric tons per year of polyester polyol capacity and 15,000 metric tons of polyurethane systems capacity. The polyols are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Stepan also increased its stake in its Philippines surfactant joint venture from 50% to 89%. Its partner is United Coconut Chemicals, which runs a feedstock alcohols plant nearby. Earlier this month, Stepan purchased a methyl ester plant on Jurong Island, Singapore, from oleochemical company Peter Cremer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter